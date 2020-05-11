W.Va. churches hold first in-person services in weeks

For the first time in nearly two months, places of worship throughout West Virginia and Kentucky were able to gather for religious services on Sunday.

Christ Temple Church in Huntington, one of many places of worship to reopen, held their first service since mid-March.

While the COVID-19 pandemic did cast a bit of a shadow on the logistics of services with sanitizing and health checks at the door and every other row of chairs blocked off to promote social distancing, Christ Temple Church pastor Chuck Lawrence says it didn’t dampen the spirits of those who came.

“Well you know it was really good though because everyone that came, they came with a heart that they really wanted to worship God and they were excited to be here and you could feel that,” Lawrence said.

Usually, the Christ Temple Church has two services on Sunday mornings for the public, but they spread that out to four to accommodate all members of the congregation while still maintaining social distancing.