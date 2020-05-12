Rockbridge County woman organizes thousands of masks against COVID-19

Bonnie Wilmer has been at it a while.

“Last week was the seventh week," she said. "Yesterday started the eighth week, I believe.”

Two months of making masks for anyone who asks.

“We’ve done them for doctors’ offices and hospice," Wilmer said as she worked on more on her sewing machine. "And White’s Truck Stop called back and got more. We did 150 for them the first time and 85 for them the second time.”

It adds up to thousands.

“We were at 7,000 on Friday afternoon,” she said.

They've been distributed through her informal, front porch system, consisting of a couple bins holding masks – carefully counted into plastic baggies, the names of their recipients printed on them – alongside a small bin for contributions.

“And I’ve not actually seen most of them," Wilmer said of those who have received her work. "I might see them come in on the driveway, sitting up here sewing, but I’ve not actually seen most of these people.”

She has had some help.

“I would have been here anyway, since she’s had this many to make,” said Mary Catherine Chittum, Wilmer’s mother.

She cuts the elastic into carefully measured lengths, and as many as eight others have squeezed in to use Bonnie’s many sewing machines and help.

“And there’s plenty of snacks to be passed around every once in a while," Chittum said, laughing. "So that helps too.”

And that's good when you’re producing thousands of masks.

“How many more are we going to make?" Wilmer pondered. "I would never have thought we’d have made it to 7,000, but now I’m thinking, well, maybe we’ll make it to ten. Who knows?”

