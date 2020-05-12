Church gets creative when summer activities are put on hold

Summer is just around the corner for kids. Normally they leave school, throw their homework in the air and get ready for summer activities. Now with the coronavirus uncertainty, many of these activities have been cancelled.

Pastor Paul Helmick at United Methodist Church is trying to find ways to keep the young people in his congregation socially active during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When children become isolated and no longer involved in activities, they have a tendency to turn inwardly focused," Helmick said.

The congregation normally provides summer activities for the kids to get together. Helmick said it is important to keep in contact with them and let them know the church is there if they need an outlet.

"We are looking for ways to do activities. We may have it in smaller groups, invite 10 or so kids on one particular day," Helmick said.

The congregation is doing streamed church services and Zoom calls for their youth programs as a way to keep children engaged with each other.

"It allows them to catch up with everybody and do all the things you would normally do around the lunch table," Helmick said.

Children's counselor Trisha Gibson is concerned for those who do not have a place or platform to hangout online.

"I think what I am most concerned about is this idea: that everyone grows up, how we do in good houses that are middle class and non-abusive, and that's just not true," Gibson said.

She says kids with no outlet outside of the home would benefit from creative thinking like church outreach programs, allowing them to come in and be a part of a community.

"There's not a lot of resources, and we don't always have the best online capability," Gibson said.

She said it is up to society to come up with these creative outlets.

Decisions for activities like pools, camps and church get-togethers are uncertain at this point, so Helmick said adapting to online platforms is key. The congregation is taking an opportunity to teach Christianity to children through group video chats, drive-by birthday parties and more.

Helmick said the congregation is making a point to let children know they are still there, even when youth cannot meet in person for their summer programs or weekly meals and services.