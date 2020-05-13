Confusion after some W.Va. gyms allowed to reopen

The latest business reopening executive order issued by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice allows fitness and wellness centers to reopen if they are overseen by a medical professional.

Man lifts weights at Snap Fitness in Teays Valley after it was allowed to reopen as part of Gov. Jim Justice's latest business reopening executive order.

That has enabled some businesses, including Snap Fitness, to reopen its facilities since it has an adjacent physical therapy business with licensed providers.

"Wellness facilities that are overseen by a licensed provider, and he gave a list of physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, chiropractors that give oversight to a wellness facility as part of its operations, they can then open under modified conditions," Generations Physical Therapy and Snap Fitness CEO Dr. Eric Tarr said.

Tarr reopened his five Snap Fitness gym facilities on Monday, with many safety restrictions in place. The gyms are being held to the same cleaning, safety and social distancing standards that essential medical businesses had to uphold during the stay-at-home order.

Anyone looking to work out must wear a mask whenever possible, have their temperature taken before entering the facility, disinfect any equipment before and after use, as well as maintain social distance from others using the gym.

"We constantly clean, but it is a lot more in depth now," Tarr said. "We always make sure we have somebody. We are only operating during staffed hours, because we are a 24/7 gym normally, but now we are operating 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. We are only operating when we have staff, and we are making sure we have access to a licensed professional that’s on the governor’s list at all times."

During those open hours, the gyms are open to any member who wants to exercise, Tarr said. The gym is limited to 50 percent capacity, based on its maximum set by the Fire Marshal, and must have proper staffing.

"The thought process that we had was, people who need the gym for rehab, we’re OK with that," Gov. Justice said at his Tuesday COVID-19 update. "To be perfectly honest, we got pushed the envelope there further than I probably intended for it to be pushed, but I am very hopeful that we are going to be able to remedy the situation with the gyms."

Tarr said other gyms across West Virginia will likely reopen as soon as they're able to meet the licensed medical provider requirements.

"There is still a disease out there that we have to know that it is out there," Tarr said. "Everyone is just going to have to take more caution than they are ever used to having to take before. They get to exercise that control now, especially now that we have it under control, and as the governor had asked, to flatten the curve."

Justice said he is looking to reopen all gyms in the near future, regardless of medical status, to help ease any confusion caused by the latest reopening order.

"There is a whole lot of negative consequences to the quarantine that we have had," Tarr said. "Both on a person’s mental health and on their physical health. Wellness lifestyle helps fix that."

"There are a lot of negative side effects of what people have had to live through just in the past couple of months," Tarr continued. "Getting back to a normal wellness habits, that matters. There are a whole lot of things that fixes this from people being at home."

People who at high risk of contracting COVID-19 should remain at home, Tarr said. That has allowed them to control how many people are looking to use the Snap Fitness facilities with a built-in crowd control. Members looking to stay at home have been given the option to freeze their memberships.

