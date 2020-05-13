Health officials offer guidance to daycares as they prepare to reopen

As West Virginia dives deeper into their reopening plan, many places that have been closed for weeks will begin to reopen.

As daycares across West Virginia begin to reopen, a Kanawha County health official offers advice for daycare employees as they prepare to return to work.

Daycares were not mandated by Gov. Jim Justice to be closed, but most facilities chose to shut down.

This was due to safety reasons and the fact that most parents were mainly staying at home. But since the stay-at-home order has been lifted, many West Virginia daycare facilities have begun the reopening process.

Health officials say when it comes to protecting children and employees from the virus, personal protective equipment is important.

"The best thing to do is wear PPE, and I know that that sounds terrible, and it's not ... Kids are going to accept the new normal," said Dr. Sherri Young, executive director and health officer for the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

When it comes to practicing social distancing with children, it can be hard to decide what's appropriate. The good news is that daycare employees can still pick up, tend to and nurture young children who need it. They just have make sure they are wearing protective equipment and washing their hands frequently.

Another key part of keeping children in childcare facilities is cleaning. Dr. Young says toys surfaces, as well as any item or area that sees a lot of traffic, should be cleaned frequently.

Health officials also say children under the age of two should be kept in separate cribs and be socially isolated from each other during diaper changes and play time.

In the past week, six daycare workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in West Virginia. They all worked at different facilities. The results came out of different drive-through testing events that the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department had.

Considering the recent positive cases, Dr. Young says daycare workers have to be vigilant and keep track of those coming in and out of the facility.

"Anybody running a fever needs to stay out of there, anybody who has been in contact with somebody with COVID and knows it needs to stay in that quarantine period," Dr. Young said. "Because we don't want to spread this to children."

