BBB: Animal Crossing New Horizons scam alert

A popular video game now comes with some warnings to parents and players.

Nintendo Animal Crossing: New Horizons has risen in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Better Business Bureau has a word of caution.

Recent Animal Crossing-related scams include trading real world money for in-game funds, particular characters or other perks.

"What we've seen on some of this is stuff that is within the game, where you can buy up to get different opportunities to do things, is actually being taken offline where stuff is being sold on other sites," Julie Wheeler, the president and CEO of Better Business Bureau Serving Western Virginia, said. "Which you end up just losing the money because it's not within the game and you never get what you are supposedly buying."

While you can buy add-ons within the game, because you might be playing with strangers, make sure you never pay for anything outside of the game world.

