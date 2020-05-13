Rockbridge County elementary schools' lunch debt paid

Lunchtime is usually a chaotic scene at school.

But with schools closed due to coronavirus, they have moved from crowded lunchrooms to meals sent out to families on buses.

Either way, one problem seemed to remain insoluble: unpaid lunch fees.

“You know, student meal debt is an issue all school divisions face," said Rockbridge County Public Schools' Matt Crossman. "And we struggle through to address it and try to correct it.”

Until now, when all $7,000-plus owed to Rockbridge’s elementary schools has been paid.

“There is a great need, you know, for the student lunch debt around here," said Tiffany Kidd, the force behind Rockbridge Kidds. "I wanted to help the kids of Rockbridge County and I couldn’t think of a better way to help them than to pay off the student lunch debt.”

Kidd raised the money through her Facebook groups, which she uses for various causes, but this one was particularly meaningful.

“It just gives me chill bumps thinking about, you know, the families that are going to be so grateful that they don’t have to worry about that anymore, " Kidd said. "I decided that it was just something that had to be done, and I’m so grateful and thankful for the community support to be able to raise the money for everybody.”

“It’s very exciting," said Crossman. "We were just overjoyed. Overjoyed is probably not the correct word, but we were jubilant that this individual, organization came and wanted to make a donation.”

And it’s not her last effort.

“You know, I was interested in paying off the middle and high school too," Kidd said. "So I’m hoping to do that with the community support.”

