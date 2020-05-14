Best Buy customers allowed back in store, by appointment

Best Buy stores in most of Virginia are allowing customers back inside, but by appointment only, with Phase 1 starting Friday.

Stores across the country will also continue the curbside service that has been offered since March, when social distancing concerns from coronavirus led many retailers to temporarily change their business models.

The new appointment service offers customers one-on-one consultations with Best Buy or Geek Squad employees.

Safety protocols have also been announced:

- Mandatory protective gear for all employees, including gloves and masks, which will be provided by Best Buy.

- Mandatory self-health checks by employees before each shift using a new employee app developed by Best Buy.

- Social distancing guidelines, outlined by signage and enforced by employees, to ensure appropriate distance between employees and customers.

- Sanitization of areas and surfaces in the store before and after each appointment.

Click here for more information about in-store safety and appointments.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.