Gyms and health clubs to reopen in West Virginia

On Thursday, Governor Jim Justice announced that Monday, May 18, will be the day that gyms and health clubs in West Virginia can open their doors to the public, but with restrictions.

Some of those strict guidelines include:

• Only allowing a 40% capacity in the facility

• Requiring staff and patrons to wear PPE including, face coverings

• Having staff working during all hours of operation

Gov. Justice addressed the fact that some wellness centers may have "pushed the envelope beyond" and took advantage of their clearance to open for medical or rehab work and also opened their fitness centers.

"I surely understand the unfairness from the standpoint of health clubs and gyms, and I do think under the strictest of guidelines that we can move forward now and open our gyms," Justice said.

Brandon Walters owns iFiTT24 gym in Charleston and told WSAZ on Thursday that he plans to implement his own restrictions on top of the state's.

"We will have guidelines as far if it becomes crowded and we see people coming to the door. We're going to allow maybe like an hour time limit on your workout so when you come in, come in get your workout done and get out so that people can use the facility," Walters said.

He also said they will keep their doors open to increase air flow.

"For the time being we've got to make do with what we're allowed to do, but hopefully guidelines change and this situation improves in the near future."

There are also some things still not able to open inside gyms and health clubs, including:

• Showers, locker rooms (restrooms should be provided)

• All swimming pools, hot tubs, saunas, steam rooms or other spa facilities

• Basketball courts, racquetball courts, *indoor* tennis courts

• Tanning beds (until May 21,2020)

• Water fountains, common areas, break rooms, check-in counters and other areas where patrons or employees may congregate.

