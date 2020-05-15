Hull's Drive-In reopening on May 15

They are mowing the grass and preparing at Hull's Drive-In, just outside Lexington.

WDBJ7 photo

While staying in your car allows social distancing at any drive-in theater, they have also wrapped the speakers in plastic to avoid contact, and urge customers to use the drive-in's FM broadcast for movie sound through their car radio.

"People can come out here and be safe and be just with their family," said Lauren Summers, Hull's Drive-In Executive Director. "They may stay in their car or within the confines of the width of their vehicle, they can put their lawn chairs or blanket out in front of their vehicle and still enjoy the movie."

Virginia's Phase 1 reopening officially starts on Friday, May 15, with many businesses able to reopen with limits in place.

Drive-in theaters, as outdoor locations that allow social distancing, have been allowed to operate, even in Phase 0, similar to how the Virginia Safari Park was allowed to continue operating since social distancing was built in.

The movie opening Friday is "Dolittle," with Robert Downey, Jr. All ticket sales will be online before the show.

