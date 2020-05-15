An extra special mailbox at Lexington's hospital

Lexington's Carilion Stonewall Jackson Hospital has added a post box out front.

WDBJ7 photo

It's for the multitude of cards and letters from people to encourage patients and staff, dropped off as part of a program encouraged by two of the hospital's nurses.

"So a letter like this, that says, 'Get well soon, hugs to you,' would be circulated around the unit and give people an awareness that people are thinking about them," said Carilion Stonewall Jackson Hospital's Greg Madsen. "And we received, I believe, over three hundred of these letters. There are tons of them."

The box was built by the hospital's maintenance staff, and they are discussing whether to make it permanent.

