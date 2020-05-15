Getting into gardening? You're bound to learn a few lessons

Gardening has never been a bigger hit than right now.

WDBJ7 photo

Jennifer Monroe, of Greenbrier Nurseries, is seeing scores of people, walking out with carts of plants.

Unfortunately, the recent frosty mornings and hard freezes likely did a number on many ill-prepared gardens and that's okay. Gardening is all about lessons.

"It's not easy," said Monroe. "But we always say if you start to garden and you're a novice gardener, you're probably going to kill a lot of plants, but that's okay."

If your plants were damaged from the cold air, Monroe says to try salvaging it before returning to the nurseries to replace the fallen green guys.

"After the freeze or frost damage you might see on your plants, you can go in you can do a little judicious pruning. Take out any of those little damaged tips or leaves that are on there. Go ahead and take those off because the plant's going to expend a lot of energy trying to correct itself.

"If the plant is entirely melted and bad, it's time to cut your losses and get a new one."

The good news is that frosty mornings are unlikely from this point on as we work toward summer. Monroe still encourages plant growers to be aware of the climatology of your area just in case.

With warmer weather on the way and many people stuck at home, gardening is an excellent outlet.

"It's a really great trend that we're seeing and we hope it continues," Monroe said. "Not just because of the pandemic, but because it's a good thing for people to do. It's a great life lesson, it's a great learning lesson. It's getting out in the dirt, getting outside, getting outside those four walls you've been staring at for the last six to eight weeks."

If you are one of the many new gardeners, Monroe suggests going for something simple like tomatoes or peppers. If grown properly, you'll have more than enough to eat and can give yourself a nice pat on the back.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.