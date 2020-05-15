Exclusive with Ivanka Trump: New USDA program aims to help farmers and families in need

The U.S. government is buying $4.54 million dollars of food from Coastal Sunbelt Produce and giving it away to people in need. But that's just one part of a new program approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Presidential Advisor Ivanka Trump and Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue join Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and officials from Coastal Sunbelt Produce in Laurel, Md. Friday for the kickoff of the Farmers to Families Food Box Program. (Source: Gray DC)

"It's just going to make us feel real good around here," said John Corso, CEO of The Coastal Companies.

The Maryland-based company normally distributes locally grown food to restaurants, hotels and caterers. But with businesses closed, the demand for their food dropped.

"Oh, it was drastic, and it was overnight. It was nothing we have ever seen before," said Corso.

The Department of Agriculture is buying up to $3 billion in produce, dairy and meat from wholesalers and distributors across the country. They are calling it the Farmers to Families Food Box program.

It's designed to help farmers distribute excess food to those facing hunger because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The department announced the approval on May 8 and said initial contracts would run from May 15 through June 30 for farms and other food suppliers that have lost markets due to hotel, restaurant and other food service industry closures.

Through the program, the USDA is purchasing $461 million in fresh produce, $317 million in dairy products, and $258 million in meat products, and $175 million for combination boxes. Additionally, as part of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, the USDA is authorized to purchase up to $3 billion in produce, dairy and meat products.

It starts on the farm. Then, at the distributor, the food is packed into family sized boxes and shipped to food banks, community organizations and other nonprofits helping those experiencing food insecurity.

Distribution began on Friday, May 15.

“This is a new, innovative approach to provide critical support to American farmers and families,” said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue. “We were pleased to see the abundance of interest from both food distributors and nonprofit organizations. Within days, the Farmers to Families Food Box Program will begin distributing surplus food—while safeguarding food safety techniques—to communities across the country where it’s needed most.”

Presidential Advisor Ivanka Trump is helping lead the White House small business recovery effort. She visited Coastal Sunbelt on Friday with Perdue to launch the program.

In her exclusive interview with Gray Television Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro, Trump explained most of the companies chosen are small or regional food suppliers.

"This was a way to ensure that what they produce could get to market and to those who need it. So, we were very excited to be able to fight for the American farmer and rancher, which is so in the heart of this president," said Trump.

When asked about concerns that some of the smaller distributors chosen for this program might not be equipped to handle the project, Trump said, "For us, we view competition as a great thing. And to help some of these smaller distributors get access to markets and get product to those in need, we view as a very positive thing."

And the need for food is great right now. The non-profit Feeding America says demand at food banks is up nearly 60 percent.

Though only 198 farms and food suppliers received contracts in the program’s first phase, the increased demand for agricultural goods is expected to bolster food chain markets across the U.S.

Tony Banks, senior assistant director of agriculture, development and innovation for Virginia Farm Bureau Federation, anticipates Virginia farmers will be among those who will benefit from the box program.

“Virginia farms that provide milk, poultry, pork, fruits and vegetables to the program’s contracted processors and distributors will benefit directly because they’ll have a market for their production,” Banks said.

“Any of those types of farms also will benefit indirectly from the program because it will provide greater demand for a portion of farm production. In turn, this should support price stability or possible higher prices for all farms in these sectors and, to a lesser extent, in others.”

The food boxes will be distributed until the end of June.

For a full list of distributors getting the USDA is buying food from, click here.

