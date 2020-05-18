World War II veteran gets birthday surprise

Communities are coming together now more than ever before to show respect for the heroes on the frontline during this pandemic.

Winslow George Terry is a World War II veteran who will be 102 on Sunday. Family and workers at the Wyngate Senior Living Community gathered to celebrate early with a parade.

On Friday, one senior living facility in West Virginia came together to show respect for their hero who put his life on the line during World War II.

Terry served in World War II from 1942 to 1945. Assistant director of nursing Chrystal Johnson says he is humbled to have served his country.

“He has documents that are from various stages of being in the military, and one of them states that like nothing could be scrapped in the mechanic yard without going through, and it says Winslow George Terry," Johnson said. “It's just neat, little things like that like he still has the documents that state that.”

Although Terry is honored for his military career, Johnson says the one thing that he is most proud of is his relationship to God.

“We asked him once recently if he had any regrets, and he said that he wished he would have served the Lord more and longer, and we were like how? How could you? ... You're a phenomenal example of that.”

His pastor of 28 years at Grace Gospel Church in Huntington says Terry has always been a faithful server of the Lord.

“He got to the place where he could drive better than he could walk. He would drive himself to church, and then he would walk himself into church on his walker.”

On Friday, Terry was remembered for his dedication to God and for serving his country. Along with balloons released into the air and a proclamation from the mayor of Barboursville, Terry was gifted with love.

Although social distancing was difficult, the heartfelt words from family members fell right into his heart.

