92-year-old coronavirus survivor returns home

A 92-year-old is home and healthy after spending 40 days in the hospital battling COVID-19.

WDBJ7 photo

"So all I could do this morning was go 'hallelujah, thank you Jesus, Daddy is coming home,'" Lisa Johnson said about her grandfather, James Ernest Johnson.

Lisa and dozens of other family members waited outside LewisGale Medical Center Saturday to celebrate the milestone.

"He is a coronavirus survivor," granddaughter Davina Gardner said.

92-year-old James Ernest Johnson tested positive for the virus at the beginning of April, forcing him to spend weeks away from family and celebrate a birthday in a hospital bed.

The family said it was difficult being away from one another, but they are amazed by his strength.

"The nurses here even started calling him the miracle man, because he is truly a living miracle for what he has been through," Lisa Johnson said.

Throughout James Ernest Johnson’s stay at the hospital, he would sing to the nurses when he was feeling strong.

Saturday, the voices of the entire Johnson family rang together as they sang "To God Be the Glory."

"He says ‘Keep a song in your heart, sing all day through like the little birdies do.’ That's one of his sayings,” Brian Johnson said. “Keep pushing, no matter what, keep pushing and it will work itself out and God be the glory you see what's happening now."

The Johnson family said it’s a blessing to have the patriarch of their family safe and back where he belongs.

