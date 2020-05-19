Rockbridge Regional Fair canceled due to COVID-19

The Rockbridge Regional Fair announced Monday that this year's fair has been canceled.

WDBJ7 photo

The fair was scheduled for August in a new location, moving from the Virginia Horse Center, where it had been in past years, to Glasgow.

They made their decision now, as much of the arrangements and overhead have to be arranged by the end of May.

"Even on a shoestring budget, we still spend almost all of it before the fair starts," said Janelle Vess, Fair Board chair. "And if we had spent all of it on things that are nonrefundable, then we would be starting from zero for next year."

The 2021 fair will be mostly under tents in Glasgow, bringing what they hope is an old fashioned feel to the event.

