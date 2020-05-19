Family hosts quarantine theme nights

For the past few months, COVID-19 has resulted in a complete change of routine for many families.

For a family of six in Gallia County, Ohio, they have decided to make the best of the COVID-19 situation by getting creative with their free time and hosting family theme nights.

“The kids were getting kind of bummed missing out on some of the end of year activities at school. We also had to cancel a family vacation,” Crystal Justice said. “So we decided to bring the fun here."

From a camping adventure, to a spa night, to a sold-out rock and roll concert, anything is possible without having to leave home.

Once the Justice family started sharing their pictures with friends and family on Facebook, it quickly gained a lot of positive attention.

"Now if we don't post our pictures at a certain time, we start getting phone calls and texts, like ‘hey what's the theme for tonight,’” Justice said.

They hope to inspire others to try theme nights out, as well. Don't worry about spending a dime on costumes, though. All you have to do is get creative inside your closet. The family has been able to dig up old Halloween costumes and spirit week outfits from school in order to make their theme nights come to life.

Throughout this time of uncertainty and readjusting, these theme nights are more than just costumes. Rather, this activity provides the whole family with an opportunity to strengthen their bond and focus on what really matters.

