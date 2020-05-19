Delegate calls for oversight committee for federal CARES Act money

More than $1 billion has been made available to West Virginia from the federal government to help deal with the financial fallout of extra expenses and loss of money because of the pandemic and subsequent shutdown.

The state of West Virginia received $1.25 billion from the federal government. Delegate Andrew Robinson (D-Kanawha County) doesn't want to see mistakes of the past repeat themselves.

A delegate from Kanawha County is asking the governor to create an oversight committee to make sure the money is allocated in a timely manner and properly divided among small business owners, counties and municipalities.

In the letter to the governor, Delegate Andrew Robinson says his experience with previous disasters like the 2016 flooding show this type of oversight is necessary.

“I was encouraged by my colleagues’ suggestion dated May 14, 2020 requesting a portion of these funds be allocated to assisting small businesses through this crisis. Others have indicated county and city governments, as well as healthcare providers, first responders and many other entities are in dire need of assistance. For many of these entities, this situation reminds them of the 2016 floods when millions of dollars were administered to those in need much too slowly without proper oversight,” Robinson said in the letter.

He said he would like to see the small business administration, first responders, health care workers, lawmakers and members of the Justice administration, along with county and city leaders all have a seat at the table.

The application process for local entities to apply for the money that is a part of the CARES Act is now under way.

Gov. Justice says they do not have all of the information they need from the federal government to this point to make any major decisions about the money.

“The federal guidelines are changing nonstop, they’re very fluid,” Justice said. “Jim Justice believes, as he has from day one, that the guidelines will become favorable for us before it's over and, even though we encourage you to apply now, we want you to know that you can continue to apply as we go forward.”

Applications are available at grants.wv.gov. Interested parties can also call a helpline for more information by dialing 1-833-94-GRANT.

