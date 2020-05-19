Man charged with shooting, killing grandfather; family shares their grief

UPDATE 5/18/20 @ 10 p.m.

A family is mourning after a man in his mid-80s was allegedly shot and killed by his own grandson in West Virginia Sunday morning.

Loved ones are in shock over the way Homer Manns' life violently and senselessly came to an end.

"How much evil can he have in him to do that?" the victim's son, Terry Manns, said.

"He literally murdered my daddy," the victim's daughter, Trina Clay, said. "He shot him and shot him and shot him."

Terry says Sunday morning, Homer called police after his grandson, David Manns, stole his 4-wheeler and some knives out of his home on Scarlet Road in Delbarton. David stayed in a camper behind Homer's home.

Terry says when deputies arrived, David took off running into the woods.

He says about half an hour later, while the deputies were still in the area but out of view, David reappeared and approached his grandfather with his hands behind his back.

"He pulled two guns out and said 'I'm going to kill you, I'm going to kill you,' " Terry said. "He walked over here and emptied both guns at the same time on my dad."

The shooting happened outside Terry's house, which is just down the road from Homer's home. Terry says he was on his porch and witnessed the shooting.

Terry says after shooting Homer, David dropped the guns and surrendered.

"He threw the guns down and said 'I give up, I give up,' " Terry said.

"As soon as he shot, he was smart enough to throw the guns down and raise his hands," Clay said. "How can you expect two deputies to shoot an unarmed man?"

Terry says David had gotten the guns out of Homer's house.

"It's sad," Terry said. "I don't know how you could have it in your body to kill your own grandpa. I don't understand why he could do that."

Family members say David has had drug and mental problems, but Homer never gave up on trying to help him. They say Homer raised him as his own and even legally adopted him.

"He will spend the rest of his life in an insane asylum with us taxpayers paying for it," Clay said, "because I don't think West Virginia has the death penalty, which is sad for something like this when it's true, blatant, cold-blooded murder, and it's a shame."

"He was the best dad in the world," Terry said.

Manns is facing one count of first-degree murder and three counts of wanton endangerment.

___________

ORIGINAL STORY 5/18/20

A man is facing murder charges after deputies say he shot and killed his grandfather over the weekend in Mingo County.

According to Mingo County Deputies, David Manns is facing one count of first degree murder and three counts of wanton endangerment.

The shooting happened Sunday on Scarlet Road in the Delbarton area. According to a criminal complaint, David Manns verbally threatened to kill his grandfather, Homer Manns before shooting him multiple times, killing him. David Manns also fired shots at three other people.

Manns is being held in the Southwestern Regional Jail.

Keep checking the WSAZ App and wsaz.com for the latest on this developing story.

