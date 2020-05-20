Va. boy celebrates kindergarten graduation and completion of 1,000 days of chemo

Graduation ceremonies across Virginia look different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, one graduate in Radford has a lot to still be grateful for.

5-year-old Anthony Macintosh just completed kindergarten at McHarg Elementary School in Radford. But just as important, Anthony also completed his 1,000th day of chemotherapy.

His mom posted a picture on Facebook to celebrate the occasion. Anthony was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia on August 22, 2017. Despite that diagnosis, his mom said he still is a kind, smart and funny kid.

Anthony is set to finish his chemo treatment at Carilion Children's Hospital this October and is looking forward to the first grade.

