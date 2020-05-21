Greenbrier Resort prepares for reopening

At the Greenbrier Resort, they've announced they'll be reopening Friday, welcoming guests for the first time in two months.

WDBJ7 photo

Right now, it’s staff only, but that staff — like those in the kitchen — is busy at work.

“Food production is really hitting it hard today finally," said Executive Chef Bryan Skelding. "Yesterday was mostly cleaning and getting those orders in again for the culinary team. And today is big food production, so we have about two and half days to be ready at 11 am to welcome our guests back.”

It’s not a small job.

“There’s 14 kitchens at the Greenbrier," Skelding explained. "And there’s eight plus dining rooms, full dining rooms.”

Every one of them even cleaner than before, and carefully spaced out to meet state requirements.

Upstairs, registration is still closed, but come 11 o’clock Friday, the lobby will be busy again.

“We feel like we were ready to go," said Cam Huffman, the Greenbrier's Director of Public Relations. "And it was great to get ahead of the Memorial Day weekend, which is always a popular time here, so we’re really excited to have guests back.”

They’ve taken advantage of the break to add a little paint and shine to the place on top of a heavy cleaning in expectation of a bit of a rush.

“Really, we feel like we’re the perfect location," Huffman said. "This place was almost designed for social distancing when you think about it.”

They do have one small problem, though: beloved greeter Frank Moseley.

“We’re going to have to have some talks with Frank about hugging, for sure," Huffman laughed. "He loves to hug his regulars and they love to hug him, the people we see all the time.”

In the meantime, managers like Chef Skelding are making sure they can, even in the age of COVID, present the Greenbrier Experience.

“It’s all about triple checking everything right now to make sure we didn’t miss anything," he said, "Because it’s just very unknown, it’s very fluid right now.”

Copyright 2020 Gray Television