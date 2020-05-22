Mountain Valley Pipeline requests variance to tunnel under Roanoke River

The Mountain Valley Pipeline is asking for permission to tunnel under the Roanoke River.

WDBJ7 photo

In a letter to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission this week, the company requested a variance to change the crossing method.

The route of the pipeline crosses the river near Lafayette in Montgomery County.

Pipeline construction stalled after a federal appeals court invalidated key environmental permits, but the company says it plans to complete the work by the end of the year.

