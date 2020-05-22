Safari Park requires online tickets only on weekends

For the past few weekends crowds at Safari Park have been large enough to back traffic out to the highway.

WDBJ7 photo

To avoid that, they are requiring visitors buy tickets online only during the weekends.

"We want people to have a good time, and if there's too many people here, you don't have a good time," said park director Sarah Friedel. "So by our goal with having online tickets only is we only have a set number and we can't exceed that, and we know it's a comfortable level where everybody has a good time and we don't have to worry about having too many people here at once."

While you can get tickets at the gate on weekdays, Memorial Day weekend, including Memorial Day Monday, will be for online tickets only.

