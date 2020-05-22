West Virginia restaurants open to the public but with restrictions

West Virginians are now finally getting a little taste of the life we're used to after restaurants opened their doors to the public for indoor dining Thursday.

This is following suit with West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice's "The Comeback" plan to reopen the state in phases.

But not everything will be back to normal in the blink of an eye. The plan is allowing indoor dining but only at a 50 percent capacity. They have also laid out a heavy list of guidelinesfor restaurant owners to implement.

Some of those guidelines include:

Having disposable menus, plates, cups and silverware



Keeping tables at least six feet apart



No waiting areas



Having staff wear masks

All of which, Chris Adkins, owner of The Bucket restaurant, has implemented at his restaurant in Dunbar.

"We’ve asked the customers to throw their own trash away to keep that interaction: hand-to-hand down," Adkins said. "Then just sanitizing everything, everything is wiped down after every customer with a sanitizing solution which would kill any bacteria."

Leaving regulars like Ron Johnson thrilled to be back in one of his favorite dining spots.

"I'm very happy to be back and be able to sit down and get a meal," Johnson told WSAZ. "I think its time, maybe past time to get out of this quarantine and get America back on its feet."

But other customers like Quinnell Wilder said the restaurants opening up, even with the guidelines, is a little too soon for his liking.

"I believe it is too soon, especially restaurants. I think they figured out a way to still serve people without putting people in jeopardy, so I think being home is probably the safest way right now," Wilder said.

The West Virginia "comeback" plan also suggests having barriers to ensure social distancing.

