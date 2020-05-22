Couple revives 17-year-old breakfast tradition

Restaurants in West Virginia were allowed to reopen their indoor dining rooms Thursday.

Restaurants in West Virginia were allowed to reopen their indoor dinning rooms Thursday, including First Watch in Charleston, where one couple has been coming for nearly 17 years to enjoy favorites like Belgian waffles topped with fruit.

Because of this, a loving couple got to revive their 17-year-long breakfast tradition.

"Well, we have been coming to First Watch since it opened," Pete McCray, a loyal customer said.

Joyce and Pete McCray have been married for 36 years.

That's around the time the restaurant first opened its doors, around 2003.

"I work right across the street now and this morning we had some things to do in Charleston, we knew the restaurants we're opening up today," McCray said.

The couple made sure to call ahead, just to make sure they could sit down and have a meal together.

The restaurant is open from 7:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. They serve select brunch and breakfast items. The McCray couple said they enjoy several items on the menu. These include the fruity chicken salad and fruit crepes.

Due to West Virginia's stay-at-home order, prior to Thursday, the restaurant was serving meals using delivery and takeout. The governor's office has released several guidelines for restaurants to follow. They include the use of paper menus, separate entrances and social distancing between customers.

But the McCrays had no worries about returning to their favorite restaurant.

In reality, the food was just an added bonus to the quality time the couple got to spend together.

"Literally, he has been super good. I haven't had to try to kill him yet," said Joyce McCray.

