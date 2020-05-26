Family shocked to find grave destroyed while visiting

Frankie Yeager said she was heartbroken to find her mother's grave severely damaged at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens while visiting over Memorial Day weekend.

Frankie Yeager found the gravesite of her mother, Gloria Patton-Postlewaite, damaged after being run over by a machine.

Yeager said the grave appeared to have been run over by a large machine because it was cracked, pushed into the ground and had tire tracks running up to it.

"She has not rested since the day that she has been put here," Yeager said. "She has not rested at all, and it is not right. A lot of these people can’t rest because these people won’t do their job."

"People spend a lot of money on this stuff, a lot of money," Yeager continued. "We put my mother away properly and we expect it to be taken care of properly."

Yeager said her mother, Gloria Patton-Postlewaite, was buried in the cemetery 18 months ago, and she no longer wants to be buried next to her mother because of how the cemetery is maintained.

Yeager said nearby graves were also damaged last week and there were large piles of dirt and mud in the area.

When Yeager approached cemetery management, she said they told her it was impossible for them to keep watch over everything that happens on the grounds and offered to repair the damage, beginning by giving her new flowers to put on the grave.

"No one should have to tolerate this, especially on a special day like today," Yeager said. "It’s beautiful, it’s Memorial Day. Why are we getting no answers? We are just getting showed off with five dollar flowers. It’s not fair, it’s just not fair."

The damage was still not repaired on Monday when Yeager went to visit her mother on Monday for Memorial Day.

Cemetery management was not allowed to talk with WSAZ for this story, referring us to its corporate owner, Stonemor Inc.

"We are aware of the situation and the general manager spoke with the family yesterday," Stonemor National Vice President of Sales and Marketing Lindsay Granson said. "He assured them that he would have it fixed today and is working on fixing it."

"We apologize for any inconvenience to the family," Granson said. "We will have this corrected as soon as possible."

Within hours of WSAZ contacting Stonemor, the damage to Gloria's grave was repaired.

Yeager said she plans to continuing visiting her mother's grave multiple times per week to make sure no more damage is done.

"You never lose that hurt of loss," Yeager said. "It gets easier with each day, but it is always there. This is where I come to spend time with my mother. It’s sad that I have to come here and spend time with my mother, especially on a special day, but it’s hard."

