Sen. Tim Kaine & wife test positive for COVID-19 antibodies

Thursday, Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) shared that he and his wife, Anne Holton, recently tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus. His press team released the following statement on the morning of May 28:

"I tested positive for the flu earlier this year and was given standard medication to treat it. The symptoms lingered and I continued to receive treatment from my physician for the flu through mid-March. At the end of March, I experienced new symptoms that I initially thought were flu remnants and a reaction to an unusually high spring pollen count. Then Anne experienced a short bout of fever and chills, followed by congestion and eventually a cough.

"After Anne got sick, we each talked to our health providers in early April and they thought it possible that we had mild cases of coronavirus. We were both at home in Richmond, working remotely and isolated from others. Due to the national testing shortage, we were not tested for the virus but continued isolating and watched for any worsening of symptoms. By mid-April we were symptom free.

"We each tested positive for coronavirus antibodies this month. While those antibodies could make us less likely to be re-infected or infect others, there is still too much uncertainty over what protection antibodies may actually provide. So we will keep following CDC guidelines--hand-washing, mask wearing, social distancing. We encourage others to do so as well. It shows those around you that you care about them."

While PCR, or diagnostic, tests (the ones you've seen images and video of showing people being tested with nasal swabs) test to see if someone is actively infected with COVID-19, antibody, or serology, tests check a person's blood for the presence of antibodies that indicate someone has already had COVID-19. Antibody tests have become increasingly available and are being used more and more across the country, while they were rare at the start of the pandemic.

However, Virginia health commissioner Dr. Norm Oliver has encouraged any Virginians who have gotten antibody tests and tested positive for the COVID-19 antibody to still take all necessary precautions to prevent getting the virus, because it's not clear yet whether testing positive for the antibody actually prevents someone from being infected.

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul was the first U.S. Senator to disclose that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Paul, a doctor, recovered and went on to treat patients at a Kentucky hospital.

According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, the U.S. has had more than 1.7 million cases of COVID-19, with at least 100,426 deaths from the virus.

In Virginia, 41,401 cases had been identified as of Thursday, with 4,442 cumulative hospitalizations and 1,338 deaths.

