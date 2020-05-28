RV and camper sales spike amid pandemic

As the summer quickly approaches, parents all over our region and the country are finding alternative ways to spend the summer. For many, the obvious choice is buying or renting a camper or RV, in which they can isolate themselves while enjoying nature.

Setzer's World of Camping employees say they've been seeing a spike in camper sales as it gets deeper into the camping season. They believe COVID-19 is the reason.

One business owner is reporting a strong increase in camper sales in the past couple of weeks.

"Two Saturdays ago, we sold 14 in one day. The next Saturday, we sold nine in a day, (the) last week building up to Memorial Day we sold more than I could count," said Lynn Butler, a business owner at Setzer's World of Camping in Barboursville.

She says one of the main reasons behind the jump is the safety associated with what some call a "hotel on wheels."

"You're going to eat in your camper, you're going to sleep in your camper, you're going to use the bathroom in your own camper, and so you don't have to worry about the social distancing; it's built in," Butler said.

World of Camping staff members say they deal with a lot of first-time buyers who normally never thought they could afford a camper. However, the luxurious rides don't cost more than a small fortune. And most banks have longer payments plans for campers, compared to the normal financing plan on a car.

"So you can purchase an RV and have a decent payment you can get a pretty big camper for $250 a month," Butler said.

Camping season stared in April and goes on throughout the summer. Even though Setzer's employees took a hit for April's month of sales, they say they are expect the selling streak to continue on into the future.

"So I hope it will continue. We're going to do our best to keep our inventory ready for people, but June I know is going to be a great month," Butler said.

For those interested in a camper, Butler said it's best to move quickly. That's because some manufacturing sites closed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This setback may cause dealerships to run out of inventory.

