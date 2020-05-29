Hiker finds way out of W.Va. forest after overnight search

A missing person has been found following a search that began late Wednesday night.

Joshua Bare walked out of the woods at Kanawha State Forest around 10 a.m. Thursday morning after getting lost hiking on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said search and rescue crews were ready to resume their search at the Kanawha State Forest with bloodhounds Thursday morning when the man they were looking for walked out of the trailhead that he had gone down about 21 hours earlier.

Joshua Bare said he went off the trail Wednesday and back into a hollow for an "exploratory day hike." After going over ridge after ridge, Bare said he decided to take a nap. When he woke up, the sky was pitch black and he had no idea where he was.

"I didn’t hear anybody, see anybody," Bare said. "I was way back in there, way back in there. Up and down some hollows."

Bare said his cell phone had enough battery to make a phone call once he was able to find a ridge with service. A call to 911 lead officials to find his truck in the parking lot.

State Park Rangers as well as the Kanawha County Sheriff and Fire Rescue began searching for Bare Wednesday night with crews on ATVs coming from all directions into the area. The search was called off around 4:30 Thursday morning due to dangerous weather conditions.

"I was holed up next to a pine tree and I would take my bandanna that I hadn’t put on at this point, and I would hang it on the trees and let it just soak up water, or with my hand I would let it soak up water, and I would drink it by sucking it out of the bandanna," Bare said.

Bare had some cuts on his legs but said he didn’t need any medical attention. He chugged a bottle of water, Gatorade and caught his breath before getting into his truck and driving home to South Charleston.

Bare said he enjoys to "freeform hike" and has been doing it off trails since he was a child. After this experience, he plans to stick to the trail and areas he knows.

"I had a two flashlights that lasted me all night," Bare said. "That was a big comfort having something to shine up into the air or shine around or get just some light it helps. I had a little torch to light a fire with, well until the rain came and washed it all away."

