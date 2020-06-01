W.Va. police department helps celebrate birthday of 96-year-old

“I just had a good life, that's all I know.”

Charleston Police help celebrate the birthday of 96-year-old Zelma Cole.

That is the sentiment from a laughing Zelma Cole, who turned 96 on Friday.

For the last 12 weeks, Zelma has been cooped up at home because of COVID-19.

But that didn’t stop the celebration.

The Charleston Police Department turned out, along with her family and friends, for a drive-by celebration.

It's likely the first kind of celebration she’s had like this in her close to 100 years.

Happy birthday, Zelma!

