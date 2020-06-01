State trooper OK after being hit with firework during Roanoke protest

UPDATE:

WDBJ7 photo

A Virginia State Police trooper has minor injuries after being hit by a firework and is currently doing OK.

Police issued a reminder on Monday that the use of any firework that travels vertically or horizontally from the ground or results in an explosion is illegal in Virginia.

No suspect has been located.

UPDATE:

Police ordered a crowd in downtown Roanoke to disperse after what appeared to be fireworks or a flare were thrown at a line of police after midnight Sunday, according to WDBJ7's Anthony Romano.

BREAKING: What was a peaceful protest has now been ordered to disperse after what looked like a flare or firework being thrown toward the line of police. pic.twitter.com/nf31Z1evZp — Anthony Romano (@ARomanoWDBJ) May 31, 2020

The incident occurred on Campbell Avenue.

There is no word on injuries or arrests.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Hundreds of people gathered for a march in downtown Roanoke Saturday in response to the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

An organized protest was held in Washington Park, followed by a march downtown.

One person was detained and is in custody for crossing a police line and leaving an official's car damaged. According to Roanoke PD, pepper spray was used during the demonstrations Saturday. Tear gas has not been deployed.

A group made its way down Campbell Avenue to the police station, shadowed by State Police and Roanoke Police officers lining the streets.

Stay with WDBJ7 for developments.

Tweets by ARomanoWDBJ

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.