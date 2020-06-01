Officers injured, two people arrested during "destructive demonstrations" in Lynchburg

Two Lynchburg police officers were injured after protests turned violent overnight into Monday.

According to the Lynchburg Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Fifth and Federal Streets for a disorderly crowd blocking the road. Once they arrived, protesters threw rocks and assaulted them.

One of the injured officers was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Throughout the night, protesters damaged property along 5th Street, as well as Lynchburg Police Department vehicles. Officers ordered the crowd to disperse several times. Police eventually deployed a chemical agent that caused the crowd to disperse.

Several people later moved down to the intersection of 12th and Church Streets, where the ABC Store was vandalized, police say.

Two people were arrested. The only name released so far is Brian Lamont Davis, 33, of Campbell County, who was charged with throwing a projectile at an occupied building, as well as unlawful assembly.

