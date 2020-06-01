Many turning to canning to maintain food supply amid pandemic

Every week at Woods Farm in Franklin County, they’re bringing in a good supply of fruits and veggies you can take straight from their farm to your table.

WDBJ7 photo

"It’s good. The flavor of the produce has been very good," said Mark Woods, owner of Woods Farm.

With everything going on right now, many people are realizing three things: One, the importance of our local farmers. Two, they want to start growing their own food; and three, they want to start canning.

"People are canning and making orders to can. They’re not going to be, I guess as the old saying goes, caught with your britches down. So many people have called us, and they’ve gotten dried beans from us and started canning dried beans. And they’re coming out and getting tomato plants so they can, can their own tomatoes and make their own tomato sauce," explained Mark.

And it doesn’t stop there.

"We’re planting in the fields this year. We’re going to plant more beans this year and more tomatoes and stuff for the field so we’ll have that supply for when they get ready the people can come out and get their canning stuff and that way they won’t be as caught behind the curtain like they have been," Mark said.

It's just one of the many ways local farmers are working to make sure you have everything you need to feed you and your family.

