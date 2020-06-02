W.Va. police officer resigns after making derogatory posts toward protesters

A Winfield, West Virginia police officer has resigned from his position after making derogatory posts toward and about protesters on Facebook, Winfield Police Chief Ron Arthur said Monday.

According to the chief, Noah Garcelon made the posts referring to protesters as "animals" and saying he would run over them with his car. The post allegedly refers to recent nationwide protests connected to George Floyd's death in Minnesota.

Garcelon said he is in no way a racist or danger to society, but Chief Arthur said he does not have a place at the Winfield Police Department.

According to the chief, Garcelon had not been to the academy yet, nor had he been trained.

The investigation into the posts began after Chief Arthur says the department was receiving calls regarding the posts.

“I didn’t wait one minute to start investigating," Arthur said. "After the investigation, he was called in. After hearing the results of the investigation he chose to resign on his own. I hope he can become a productive member of society but that will not be with the Winfield Police Department."

