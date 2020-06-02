Three people arrested in Lynchburg; police continue to investigate violence during protests

Three people have been arrested in Lynchburg in connection with violent activity during protests.

Monday’s protest on Park Avenue, near Miller Park, began peacefully, but eventually led into several reports of shots fired. This included one incident where people directly fired at officers, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Protesters also began to block traffic along Park Avenue, which created safety hazards. As a result, the LPD says one juvenile was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment after he fell off the roof of a vehicle he was riding on. The LPD says it is not aware of any injuries related to the shots fired.

The police department noted it supports the right of the community to peacefully protest, but the department will continue to take action against those who incite violence.

Several people have been arrested in connection with the weekend and Monday night protests in Lynchburg.

20-year-old Tykeim Michael Hurt was charged with three counts of felony property damage, one count of throwing a projectile into an occupied dwelling and one count of unlawful assembly in connection with the activities that took place at 5th and Federal streets Sunday.

38-year-old Bryant Lamont Kemper was charged with incitement of riot, unlawful assembly, concealed weapon, concealed carry of a firearm by a felon and carrying a deadly weapon during a riot. Kemper’s charges are in relation to the 5th and Federal incident, as well as activities in the area of Miller Park Monday.

In addition, 29-year-old Wendell Morris was arrested June 1 at 12th and Church streets and charged with threatening to bomb or burn a building and disorderly conduct.

The LPD says additional charges on those involved in violent activity are pending. The department is also investigating reports of shots fired from the roof of Fifth and Federal restaurant Sunday night.

