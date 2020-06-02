Virginia high school football coaches form alliance to make voices heard

In the past month, high school football coaches throughout Virginia have organized a group known as the Commonwealth Football Coaches Association.

Representing five regions in the state, the new alliance is intended to give coaches a unified voice on issues surrounding the sport.

Heritage head coach Brad Bradley was one of the first to get involved.

"We just feel like it makes sense that if we're the ones on the frontlines dealing with our kids and any situations or any rule changes, policy changes, things like that, we at least deserve a place at the table to talk about it, give our opinions, give our input," he said.

Since the group's first tweet just more than a week ago, the account has amassed nearly 1,200 followers.

So many have asked how they can be a part of this movement. Here is an online form to fill out. https://t.co/GX8trQrAdg pic.twitter.com/e0FoMh6OXZ — Commonwealth Football Coaches Association (@CFBCA20) May 29, 2020

Bradley says the last meeting for coaches in our region involved schools from Roanoke to Danville, as well as numerous Seminole and Dogwood District members.

"I think that there's a lot of apprehension sometimes when things are getting started," Bradley said. "'Is this a group that's just trying to get power? Is this the group that's just trying to have the good ole' boy system?' But that's not what we're trying to do. We're trying to get every single coach involved and every single coach's input in everything we do."

As the specter of COVID-19 looms, Bradley says the alliance is not a direct response to the pandemic, but more about creating a platform for coaches in the future.

The VHSL has already established an advisory committee of coaches for each sport to relay input as it relates to the virus.

"Right now, with COVID-19, there's a lot of other things going on than just us," Bradley said. "We have nothing to do with that part of it. We hinge on every word that the governor says every time that he talks. We would love to get back with our kids safely and we're all praying and hoping that that happens soon, but we have to take advice from a lot of other people before it gets to us."

