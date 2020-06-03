'Deeds not words': Danville police chief hopes to build relationship with community during and after protest

As the fourth day of peaceful protests was taking place, Danville Police Chief Scott Booth had words of praise.

"Danville is good enough to set the stage for peaceful conversation, great dialogue, lets keep it like that," said Booth.

Monday, Booth and organizer Daisa Swift shared a moment before the protest but Booth wants more than just a picture.

"It needs to be about dialogue and all too often in our society we'll have these moments and we talk about change and making it better and we don't bring that change back," said Booth.

Part of that change is understanding the history between the black community and Danville Police.

WDBJ footage, that is now part of the Danville Fine Arts and History Museum thanks to History United and Virginia Humanities, shows the 1963 civil rights protest known as Bloody Monday, where protesters were beaten and hosed by police.

Last year, Booth apologized to the civil rights leaders and community that are still impacted by that day.

"It was an incident that hurt a lot of people and there is a level of trauma that comes from that and we have to move forward," said Booth.

Booth says being present and supportive of the current protest is a part of moving forward to heal.

Still one protester hopes that effort will involve more than just the chief.

"It seems like some of them are out here, but I think it would be better if more of them were out here to support the cause," she said.

