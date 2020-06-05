Being prepared before hitting the water this summer

With summer just around the corner, more and more people are going out on their boats or kayaks to get some sun or maybe take a dip to cool off.

Division of Natural Resources officers share the required necessities to have on board before going out on the water.

"it seems like there's a lot more traffic out especially in kayaks (and) canoes," said Division of Natural Resources Officer Clarence Nicely. "Even the marina managers tell us they're renting during the week almost like a busy Saturday or Sunday. So we are definitely seeing a lot more people on the water."

One of the many jobs DNR Officers have is patrolling waters like Beech Fork Lake in Wayne County.

"Our main goal is to educate them on what they do need," Nicely said.

While patrolling, officers make sure everyone out enjoying a fresh water breeze is prepared with safety equipment.

"Everybody that comes out on the water whether it be a lake, river, stream needs a lifejacket," Nicely said.

There must always be a life jacket accessible to everyone on board, and children under the age of 12 must always be wearing lifejackets when the boats are underway.

"Whether they're an experienced swimmer, whether they're someone who can't swim. We see a lot of accidents and want to be proactive. It's the law that everyone needs one readily accessible," Nicely said.

People on the water must also have a sound-producing device for people kayaking or canoeing; DNR officers suggest whistles.

For boats like pontoons or bass: the same rule applies for life jackets and sound-producing devices, like a horn. But boats must also have a working fire extinguisher and a throw-able device that looks like a seat cushion or buoy, in the event someone is out in the water and needs some assistance.

For anyone that was born after Dec. 31, 1986, they must also complete a boating education course before getting behind the wheel.

"We don't want to take their time up, we just want to make sure they're being safe and they are prepared, out here having fun," Nicely said.

For those who do not have the safety equipment, DNR officers said they can issue both verbal and written warnings or citations.