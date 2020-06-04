Workers attempt to manage thousands of absentee ballots

Wednesday marked the last day to request an absentee ballot to vote in the upcoming election in Kanawha County, West Virginia.

A box of absentee ballots being sorted through in Kanawha County, West Virginia.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, any registered voter was able to request an absentee ballot to vote safely from home instead of their normal polling place on Election Day. That led to almost 30,000 applications from Kanawha County voters, according to County Clerk Vera McCormick.

"It has been hectic," McCormick said. "It has been busy. We have been working, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. every day, weekends and holidays."

McCormick said absentee ballots require a lot more work than if someone was to vote at their polling location on Election Day. Each voter must submit an application in the mail. They are then mailed a ballot and must mail that back before election day. Each step must be recorded on the voter's record in a West Virginia computer system.

More than 14,000 absentee ballots had been processed as of Wednesday morning and another 4,000 had been received complete from the voter but not yet processed.

"We have been processing these ballots, getting them ready just like the early voting," McCormick said. "On election night, we will be tabulating after the polls close at 7:30. Nothing gets tabulates until after 7:30 on Election Day."

McCormick said Kanawha County normally receives 500 to 1,000 absentee voter requests for even a major presidential election.

One of those absentee voters turning in his ballot on Wednesday was Pastor James McMillian. His wife requested the ballots, and he said it was very simple to complete and return.

"I am 65, I’m an African American and I have underlying medical conditions," McMillian said. "I wanted to be safe."

The county had a regular amount of absentee ballots sent out for the scheduled May election, but that increased greatly after it was rescheduled and anyone was able to apply to vote by mail.

"People didn’t know what it was going to be going on in June, so a lot of them wanted an absentee ballot," McCormick said. "A lot of those people now are wanting to come to the precinct and have that ballot spoiled and vote a regular ballot. People like coming in and voting on the machines."

McCormick said someone that requested an absentee ballot can only vote in person if they bring an unused ballot with them to the polling site. That absentee ballot would then be canceled, or "spoiled," to allow the voter to complete a normal ballot. If the voter does not have their absentee ballot, they must cast a provisional ballot.

"We don’t want to make people vote provisional if they don’t have to," McCormick said. "So we have worked really hard trying to help these people."

One voter who decided to participate in early voting after getting her absentee ballot was Sharen Franklin.

"I thought it is easier to sit down at home and take your time deciding where you want to make your mark and that you made it properly," Franklin said. "It just seemed like an easier thing to do."

She was originally concerned about the crowds at polling locations and the difficulty to practice social distancing. However, Franklin did not have to deal with substantial crowds while early voting on Wednesday.

About 2,000 people had completed in-person early voting as of Wednesday morning across eight Kanawha County locations, McCormick said. That is a significant decrease from normal levels.

For voters going to the polls, they should expect to see workers wearing protective equipment including masks, gloves and face shields. McCormick said voters will be given their own pens to sign their name and make other selections with, to prevent any contact between people.

"We will have the wipes and stuff to try to keep everything wiped down," McCormick said. "We will give the voter the glove so, when they go to the express vote to vote, they don’t have to use their fingers on it. That way, we don’t have to keep wiping it down and maybe get it wet and stuff like that."

The one normal item that will missing is the privacy shield typically put on ballots before they are entered into the voting machine. McCormick said they would have to constantly be cleaned between each voter and the moisture could interfere with the votes being properly read. Instead, the ballots will be turned face down to provide vote secrecy until they are counted.

