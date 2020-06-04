Sen. Capito: President Trump's message should be more unifying than confrontational

Demonstrations continue across the nation in the aftermath of the police-involved killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Many cities, including Washington D.C., have experienced multiple nights of looting and property damage.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (Photo: WDTV)

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) told 5 News on Wednesday the pain the country is feeling is evident in the nation's capital.

"You can see the scars in this city from the nightly looting and destruction and fires," Capito said.

The Republican senator called Floyd's death "extremely disturbing" and said she believes justice will be served.

But, she does not believe in the way some have taken to the streets in the last week.

"I do believe a larger discussion on racial discrimination, social justice, is something that this country faces and needs to keep facing and needs to have an open discussion," Capito said. "I look forward to those discussions. I think people have the right to protest. But people do not have the right to loot and destroy property and harm other individuals in the name of protesting."

Capito said she believes President Donald Trump's number one priority is to "have calm and safety and order" in the country amidst high racial tensions experienced in cities from coast to coast.

But the president's message to the country in recent days, Capito said, isn't the one she would send if she were president.

"I've expressed my desire that his message would be more of a unification message rather than a confrontational one," Capito said. "I think we have to join together on this and the president needs to lead us."

The president on Wednesday took to Twitter multiple times with attacks on the news media. He also went after his top political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

"In 3 1/2 years, I’ve done much more for our Black population than Joe Biden has done in 43 years," Trump tweeted. "Actually, he set them back big time with his Crime Bill, which he doesn’t even remember. I’ve done more for Black Americans, in fact, than any President in U.S. history, with the possible exception of another Republican President, the late, great, Abraham Lincoln...and it’s not even close. The Democrats know this, and so does the Fake News, but they refuse to write or say it because they are inherently corrupt!"

As for the responsibility congressional representatives have in moving the country forward, Capito said leaders need to start with each other.

"I think one thing we could do is be less confrontational with ourselves," Capito said. "Everything is devolved into politics. The president's every action has a Republican and a Democrat reaction. Quite frankly, I think people are sick of it.

"I think they want us to focus on becoming healthy and being a nation that is equal in justice for everybody. Those are our goals."