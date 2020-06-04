Lynchburg protests continue for fourth straight night

In Lynchburg, protests of solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement continued for a fourth straight night.

WDBJ7 photo

There are conflicting stories about an alleged incident Tuesday night between a protester and the police. Organizers said Tuesday night, a young woman was shoved to the ground and tazed by Lynchburg City Police.

However, Lynchburg police released a statement earlier Wednesday saying they looked into this incident, and no officers had any interaction with anyone on Old Forest Road, where this is alleged to have occurred.

Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday night, protesters gathered at different locations throughout the Hill City to show support for black lives matter and demand justice for George Floyd.

"Hands up! Don't shoot!" They shouted during a peaceful march through downtown.

Though rallies have had a few outbreaks of violence, Lynchburg has remained peaceful and organizers of Wednesday's protest want it to stay that way.

"So that we can set the tone so that we don't have none of that," Wednesday's rally organizer, Mackton Saunders said.

Dozens of people gathered at the Confederate monument on Court Street. There was chanting and speeches.

"Do the best that we can to protect each other whether you're, white, black, Mexican, Puerto Rican, whatever you are," one woman said over the loud speaker.

The focus for many was one Jaccarra Taylor, the young woman who said she was assaulted by LPD officers Tuesday night.

"Lot of people that there have been through a lot of things that are afraid to speak up," Saunders said. "So I wanted to gather here today to speak of for her and be a voice for her."

Taylor herself did take the microphone at one point to speak.

"It's gotta stop. It's gotta stop," she said.

Many people were out also encouraging people to register to vote.

"Because we know that the only way that you can change laws, that you can impact your community, that you can impact your state is to be able to vote," Angela Payne-Cox said.

It's a message Saunders agreed with, saying the only way to make change, from Confederate monuments to police actions, is to vote.

Saunders says his next goal is to get together with city leaders to form a group to promote healing in the city. He expects these kind of peaceful protests to continue every day for the foreseeable future.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.