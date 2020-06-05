COVID-19 impacts the way people buy and sell homes

The beginning of June is typically one of the busiest times of the year for homebuyers looking to move. The COVID-19 pandemic has greatly impacted that process this year and even completely halted it at one point.

A for sale sign outside of a home on Charleston's East End. Homebuyers are having to tour houses virtually and have even submitted offers and made purchases sight unseen due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There was a short period where there was a very large shutdown, but after a couple of weeks, buyers began to come back into the market and are very active presently," Old Colony Realtors broker and president Joe Miller said.

"There was a pent-up demand," Miller said. "There were people that were planning to buy and I think they needed to move forward, so I think a lot of people made very quick adjustments about what the process would be."

That new buying process includes touring most houses virtually through videos, pictures and livestreaming, Miller said. This practice allows buyers to get a good sense for the house while keeping a safe distance from others and not bringing any bacteria into the home.

Miller said a number of buyers have even submitted offers and went into contract on houses without seeing them in person. Buyers wanting to see a house before submitting an offer can tour some houses wearing masks, depending on what the seller allows.

"We ask people not to touch things, to not touch surfaces," Miller said. "Some homeowners will prepare the house by turning on all the lights and opening all the doors so that type of touching is not required."

One couple that did decide to put their house on the market is Helen Chilton and Larry Schneider. They wanted to downsize from the large house they have lived in for 15 years on Charleston's East End.

They prepare the house to prevent any surfaces from being touched by

interested buyers and even have a table of disinfecting wipes and other sanitizing supplies right inside their front door.

"Open houses right now are a little scary because everyone just wants to get out of the house and go somewhere," Schneider said. "We are just taking our time. They will find the right person, qualify them and take them on a tour of the house."

Miller said there has been a dramatic decline in the number of houses currently available on the market. There are currently around 600 homes listed for sale in the Kanawha Valley. This time last year, there were around 900 and the year before there were more than 1,200.

"I don’t think that is surprising that a number of sellers did not want people coming through their house," Miller said. "They weren’t quite sure how safe it would be. I think a number of them also calculated that this might not be the best time to sell, even though it is spring, or the assumption was that the market wouldn’t be that strong."

However, there are a lot of buyers out there looking for homes, and Miller said many of them are even coming from out of state. West Virginia has seen a relatively low number of COVID-19 cases and that can be an attraction to buyers looking to leave more populated areas.

"I think that has a certain appeal," Miller said. "I don’t think there will be a dramatic surge, but I do think we will see interest as a result of that."