Church leaders hold 'Justice with Peace March'

Pastors from around West Virginia came together to hold the 'Justice with Peace March' in downtown Fairmont Sunday afternoon.

Many gathered at Trinity United Methodist Church to participate in the peaceful protest event.

Pastors started with a prayer, then proceeded to march to the Marion County Courthouse.

Local officials and pastors that attended the event shared a few words while community members showed their support.

Dr. Mark Staples, a professor and pastor of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, said this is a great way to hold conversations with young people about creating change for the future.

"We had a dialogue with them and that's what we need to do," Dr. Staples said. "They're 18, 19, 21-years-old so they're learning and our job here is to just facilitate," he said.

Fairmont's mayor, Brad Merrifield, also made an appearance. He said this event provides people with the opportunity to learn and grow.

"With just anybody really, I hope they come away from today and it helps them or somebody that's going to help others," he said.

Mayor Merrifield was also one of the people that spoke to those in attendance. He made the point that everyone deserves respect.

"If you can't understand them, at least respect them no matter who you are," he said.

Over 100 people were in attendance.