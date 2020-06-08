'This is a turning point': Activists from different generations hold panel on social justice

Sometimes when things are tough, one of the best things to do is just talk.

"To a certain extent, it felt like we had already crossed over and not be pushed back, and now we are seeing a gradual pushing back." said Greg Hairston, president of Danville NAACP.

Gathered at WKBY radio station in Chatham, the five felt the need to address the issues that are paining the black community.

"I marched in Ferguson, I marched in Baltimore, and I marched in Charlotte, all these shootings that we had the style of marching is even different." said Virginia SCLC Chapter president Rev. Avon Keen.

Apostle Larry Campbell led a protest in Danville during the civil rights movement and was arrested during the 1963 Bloody Monday incident.

As protests in Danville have been taking place this week, he sees a need for more guidance.

"Y'all (protesters) should come to us and talk with us and we should talk with y'all, to help you not make the same mistakes that we made." said Campbell.

Youth activist Reginald Jefferies was there to learn and listen.

"What my generation is allowed to do, my generation now has the ability to take what they started and continue to build," said Jefferies.

What seem like new problems to some are familiar to others, and Campbell now sees a bit of hope to cut off that cycle.

"This is a turning point in the whole struggle, the whole struggle," said Campbell.

