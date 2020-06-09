Dad introduces son to Huntington police officers to help dispel fear

Following the death of George Floyd, there have been various instances across the country where peaceful protests turned into violent riots.

Nick Thomas introduced his 14-year-old son Jordan to Huntington Police officers to help dispel the teen's fear.

“Being a young African American makes me scared in those situations. When I see a cop it just scares me, because of all the things I've seen happen on the internet,” said 14-year-old Jordan Thomas.

Growing up, Jordan’s father Nick Thomas felt the same way.

“I think a lot of people like me and in my community have been raised to respect the police, but kind of keep them at a distance a little bit,” Nick Thomas said.

Wanting to have his children’s first experience with a police officer be positive, Nick decided to start with Jordan by driving to the Huntington Police Department to find an officer to talk with.

On the ride down, both Jordan and Nick were hesitant at first.

“Obviously again, this has never been a natural interaction for me. I’ve never seeked out a police officer,” Nick said.

Once they arrived, the father and son approached Officer David Malcomb and Officer Chasten Toler as they were getting out of their police car.

“We were happy that he came and approached himself,” Malcomb said. “If he [Jordan] approaches us now and see’s us later, he’ll be in a better setting. He won't be as scared, he won’t turn away.”

After their conversation, the nerves went away.

“When I started talking to them, I didn’t really feel scared. They seemed nice and seemed like they were my friends,” Jordan said.

The simple act of conversation helped dispel fear for two generations of the family.

