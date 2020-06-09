Virginia Tech outlines plans for fall semester

Virginia Tech President Tim Sands outlined the institution’s plans for the coming fall semester in a letter released Monday.

Sands says the plans will continue to evolve over the summer months, but some elements are firm.

For the fall 2020 semester, Virginia Tech will offer a combination of in-person and online teaching “in a manner that preserves valuable on-campus experiences and engagement while also reducing the potential for exposure to the coronavirus for those who are most vulnerable.”

Shifting to online learning was a difficult transition for students after spring break.

“I’m thankful to have a normal college experience again," said fourth year Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine student Grant Waldrop. “Especially with vet school it’s kind of difficult to transition from in-class learning to online learning.”

He credits his instructors for doing their best to help make that transition as smooth as possible, but is really looking forward to some more in-person experience in the fall.

“We just don’t know what to predict, and what we’re trying to do is create this model that will afford us flexibility that we can change and adapt and pivot if we need to," said university spokesman Mark Owczarski.

The school is spending the next two-and-a-half months assessing each classroom and course to see if they can meet current health guidelines. By having instructors prepare in person and online content, they’ll be set to shift either way.

“We want to create an environment that give students a lot of options, but to keep our students and employees as safe as can be," Owczarski said.

As originally scheduled, the semester will begin August 24 and conclude December 16. However, in order to mitigate risks should there be a late-fall resurgence of COVID-19, all classes will move online after Thanksgiving break.

“I know some of my friends are saying why don’t they wait to make that decision about Thanksgiving break, but I think it’s good to be proactive now, not only for people’s health, but also so the classes themselves can start preparing for it," said Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine student Alex Giannaris.

Sands noted that much of the planning pertains to all VT locations; however, health conditions in other areas of Virginia may lead to individual plans. As an example, Sands says the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine and the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine will phase in clinics and in-person instruction over the summer months.

“It felt like coronavirus took away a semester of our lives, but I’ll be happy to see everyone again in the fall," Giannaris said.

Information on site-specific plans will be shared as they become available. For more information, click here.

Sands credits the Blacksburg community’s strong response to the pandemic for allowing the school to transition to an in-person fall semester that will allow for research, student clinics and athletics to gear up over the summer months.

Faculty, teaching assistants and instructional designers are busy planning for the upcoming semester that will blend a combination of in-person and online teaching.

Sands notes the school’s primary objective is caring for those who are most vulnerable. He asks everyone to be mindful and take responsibility for the health and safety of everyone around them.

“Life on campus and in town will be different. Adhering to public health imperatives will at times be frustrating, cumbersome and exhausting, but our commitment to living Ut Prosim (That I May Serve) in every moment has never been more important. It will be the difference between a successful fall and a chaotic and possibly interrupted semester. If we do this right, we will manage to preserve the best of the residential campus experience for which Virginia Tech is known.”

Owczarski said on campus housing will be limited to singles and doubles. Typically 10,400 students live on campus, but that will drop down to 7,000 or 8,000 students. Owczarski said the school is working closely with the Town of Blacksburg to ensure there is enough housing to adhere to current CDC guidelines.

For more information and to read the full letter, click here.

