Governor's school plan presents dual social distancing challenges

It was the moment parents, students, teachers and more had been waiting for.

Tuesday, Gov. Ralph Northam unveiled his long-awaited plans for the 2020-21 school year. Schools will be open, he confirmed, but with a catch: social distancing will have to be practiced at all times.

Under the Governor's current plan, when the school bus pulls up in the fall, students will need to be spaced about one per seat, every other row – or however equates to six feet of distance. That means almost every district in the state would need more buses, more drivers, more volunteers, or fewer students going to the school each day.

"I think we were expecting some better guidance than we got on transportation," said Roanoke Superintendent Dr. Rita Bishop during Tuesday's school board meeting.

Board members spent several minutes Tuesday night tossing around various solutions to the transportation problem, including hiring Valley Metro buses, having volunteers walk kids to school, or asking churches to lend the district their vans.

"No question about it, it's going to be a difficult chore," said Botetourt County Interim Superintendent Dr. Larry Massie.

According to Massie, to get half of Botetourt's 4,500 students to class, the district would need to buy 84 new buses - a completely impractical option.

"Looks like we're going to have to start school with some sort of hybrid method of preparing and delivering instruction," said Massie.

According to Governor Ralph Northam, it will be up to each individual school district to come up with a plan to handle both transportation, and in-person schooling.

"These phases provide our schools with options for consideration, not mandates," said the Governor.

Some districts, like Salem, already have a plan.

Tuesday evening, they sent out a letter to parents outlining what each phase would look like. Since desks would need to be at least six feet apart, students would be split into four groups. Each group would attend school one day a week, and would spend another three learning from home.

Roanoke City, Roanoke County and Botetourt County all say they anticipate using a similar hybrid model, but are still trying to figure things out.

"We're at the initial stages of putting that plan together," said Botetourt's Larry Massie.

Massie says his next step will be meeting with principals, parents, students and more. His hope: that the district will be able to find a solution that works for everyone.

"We have 4,500 students in our county that are depending on us to provide a good quality education this fall, and we're determined to do that," he said.

