Great American Outdoors Act could aid Virginia National Parks

Once America's national parks get the green light to fully reopen, they may look a little better, thanks to steps members of Congress are taking right now.

The Great American Outdoors Act will address the billions of dollars in parks maintenance backlog across the country. (Source: Gray DC)

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner (D) has led the charge on the Great American Outdoors Act—a project he's worked on for three years. The Senate is considering the bill this week and it is expected to pass this summer.

The bill addresses the $12 billion maintenance backlog in national parks across the country, including the $1.1 billion in Virginia parks like Shenandoah National Park.

More than 10,000 jobs in Virginia alone are also expected to come from the bill.

Senator Warner said he hopes the bill is signed quickly so that Americans can start to see impacts by the fall.

"800 environmental groups support it. Probably the most significant piece of environmental legislation in a generation," Warner said. "I couldn't think of a better birthday present for our country than if we can get this passed by the Senate, passed by the House, signed by the President by July 4th."

The bill has bipartisan support in Congress and also from President Trump. He expressed his approval of the project in March.

