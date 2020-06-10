Staunton’s Montgomery Hall Park gets new pavilion

In celebration of 100 years, the Rotary Club of Staunton - with a lot of community support - is putting up a timber frame oak pavilion between the pool and basketball courts at Montgomery Hall Park.

New Pavilion at Montgomery Hall Park in Staunton

The wood has all been carefully measured and cut to fit together and locked in place with pegs. A member of the Staunton Rotary Club, Hal Aaslestad, says the price is invaluable.

"It's gonna be something that'll be here for a century or more. It'll promote community. How do you put a price on those things," Aaslestad said. "This is a work of art. It's a craftsman's job. It'll be something that the people in Staunton will be able to be proud of for a long, long time."

The Staunton Rotary Club plans to celebrate the occasion once the roof is on, the electrical done, and the signage in place.