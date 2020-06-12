Kroger workers protest for hazard pay to come back

Kroger employees across our hometowns are protesting to get a pay raise back as they work through the pandemic.

This comes after the company announced a ‘Hero Bonus’, a $2 hourly raise to regular pay.

Employees at Kroger tell WDBJ7 the company quietly canceled the program last month and replaced it with a one-time thank you bonus, sparking them to head out in the community to have their voices be heard.

“We are heroes every day, front line, we’re put on the back line,” said Patricia Kast, a store baker.

Kast was among those who caravanned through the streets of Blacksburg and Christiansburg to have their voices heard.

“It was a blessing and a curse that we got to go to work,” Kast said. “We’re taking a risk every single day of our lives that we go to work to carry this virus home to the people we love and care about the most.”

But it wasn’t just employees who made their voices heard Wednesday. Customers joined in on the caravan procession, too.

“What they did to these Kroger workers is an injury to me,” said customer Mark Barbour. “These workers to me are frontline workers just as much as healthcare workers at hospitals.”

Chants of “Bring back hero pay,” and beeping of horns were all part of the drive through the towns.

“We still come into work regardless of anything,” said deli bistro worker Janet Torres. “Some of the people come in there and they don’t have masks on, they’re all coughing and they’re sick. They’re still coming in there, and we’re there for them.”

Workers said the pandemic has not ended, and neither should the additional pay.

“We’re worth two dollars. Like my sign says, if we have to get our temperature taken and we have to wear a mask every day, we deserve the hazard pay,” Kast said.

In a statement to WDBJ7, Kroger corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic, Allison McGee said:

Kroger has invested more than $800 million to reward and safeguard associates since March. This consists of hero pay, appreciation pay and thank you pay bonuses paid to its hourly full-time and part-time associates to recognize and reward the team for their commitment to customers. To combat the spread of Covid-19 and keep associates and customers safe while shopping in stores, we have implemented capacity limits and equipped all stores with plexiglass barriers, social distancing decals and sanitizers as well as purchased personal protective equipment (PPE), including masks, gloves and face shields.

We will continue to safeguard our associates’ health and well-being and recognize their work. At the same time, we will continue running a sustainable business that provides steady employment and opportunities to learn and grow for over half a million associates, including 18,000 associates in the Mid-Atlantic region. The health and safety of our associates, customers and communities is and will continue to be our top priority.

Employees who participated in the protests say that’s not enough and that the last installment of the bonuses they received will be paid next Thursday.

